Huge Explosion In The Caspian Sea Captured On Camera Just Days After Atlantic Ocean Fire

That footage from Baku is right out into the Caspian, and so we can draw a rough area of where that footage is looking, out to ~50km distance.

I think it is too close to be Qum Daniz. So, if it is a known mud volcano, the most likely candidate looks to be Makarov Bank.

Now, this is where it is interesting, because I have a file on Makarov Bank mud volcano, because it has erupted just like this in 1958!

[…] So, preliminary analysis is YES, it could be a mud volcano eruption. The limited info I have suggests maybe Makarov Bank, which erupted just like this before in Nov 1958. But, cause is still unsure.