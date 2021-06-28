Huge Fire Breaks Out At Elephant And Castle Station
A huge fire has broken out at south London’s Elephant and Castle station.
Footage taken at the scene shows large plumes of dark smoke rising above the train station, which can reportedly be seen for miles around. Footage taken as far away as London Bridge and Leicester Square illustrates the scale of the blaze.
It’s unclear at the time of writing whether or not anyone has been injured. National Rail has stated that trains will not be able to call at the station until approximately 2.30pm.
As per an announcement from National Rail:
A fire next to the track at Elephant & Castle means trains are currently unable to run this station. As a result of this, trains between London Blackfriars and Denmark Hill / Herne Hill may be cancelled or delayed.
This is expected until approximately 14:30.
Emergency services are understood to be on site, and National Rail is said to now be awaiting confirmation ‘that the area is safe for the passage of trains’.
It would appear that the blaze began beneath railway arches close to the station. In some clips from the scene, flames could be seen erupting from a building, with some witnesses reporting hearing an ‘explosion’.
London Fire Brigade tweeted:
Three commercial units underneath the railway arches are completely alight and four cars and a telephone box are also alight near #ElephantandCastle Railway Station.
London Fire Brigade has also confirmed that 10 fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters are ‘attending a fire at railway arches near to #ElephantCastle railway station’.
It’s understood the fire brigade has now taken ‘nearly fifty 999 calls’ in relation to this incident. Those in the surrounding district have been advised to ‘avoid the area and close all doors and windows’.
One eyewitness tweeted:
Smoke still pouring out, the area under the station is called Little Columbia and there are numerous small Colombian shops and eateries which are now covered in thick black smoke. Ambulances and fire fighting crew in attendance.
Another witness wrote:
I’m now engulfed in black smoke so can’t see anymore. Smoke still pouring out, the area under the station is covered in thick, black smoke. Ambulances and fire fighting crew are in attendance.
British Transport Police is understood to now be at the scene alongside the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
