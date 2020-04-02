Huge Pink Supermoon To Light Up Sky Next Week

What is commonly called a supermoon happens when the moon comes closest to us, at perigee, and is either at a full moon or new moon phase. So a full moon is also a supermoon when the full phase coincides with perigee.

A full moon coinciding with perigee is an annual event, but since a supermoon is not so strictly defined, the threshold for what’s considered a supermoon may vary to also include full moons that come close to perigee. This more relaxed definition can give us more than one supermoon per year.