Huge Rain Bomb Set To Hit Drought-Ravaged Australia Gives Hope To Exhausted Firefighters

Places like Dubbo, Canberra and St George in Queensland could see more than 15mm of rain. That trough could hang around for the remainder of the week and we could get isolated rainfall in communities across Victoria, NSW and Queensland however at this stage it’s hard to tell exactly where the rain will fall.

Even if we got 5-10mm evert night for a few nights, Sydney’s average rainfall for this period is 102mm and so far we’ve had just over 6mm so we still have a long way to go. Looking at summer as a whole we have even further. We’d need a strong deluge every night for consecutive days.