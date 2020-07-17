Human Puppy Trainer Specialises In Transforming People Into Dogs

I always start with a social conversation to find out more about the dog I will be training’s boundaries. When I am about to start the session, I ask for the guy to take his clothes off (except for his underwear) and I ask him to go on his knees, with a mask on his eyes and I put him in handcuffs.

I leave him alone for ten minutes. That makes him nervous, it is nice and allows me time to dress in my leather clothes. Then I dress the guy as a dog. I put knee pads on him, biker gloves, a collar with a leash and a mask, usually he cannot see.

Before taking off the mask, I put a mirror in front of the guy and then when I take the mask off the dog sees his transformation and usually gets very emotional.