Human Remains Dumped In Plastic Bags Found With Haunting Note In Mexico

Seven plastic bags dumped in the Mexican city of Monterrey have been found to contain human remains.

The remains, which included a severed human head as well as a back, were discovered in a neighbourhood in the north of Monterrey and accompanied by a message written on a bloodied piece of paper.

The gruesome message was reportedly sent by the Cartel del Noreste (CDN), known to be amongst the bloodiest and most highly organised cartels in the entirety of Mexico.

The chilling message – addressed to the ‘f*cking filthy people from the Old School Las Zetas’ – read:

This is a message from the Cartel Noreste. For the f*cking filthy people from the Old School Las Zetas, let it be crystal clear that the CDN does not sell crystal meth. We are going after you filthy f*cking people.

The note – which went on to give a list of names – was signed by a gang known as Tropa del Infierno, which in English translates as ‘Hell Troop’. This gang is comprised of a group of hitmen thought to be the armed wing of the notorious CDN.

Mario Perez, a spokesperson for the General Prosecution of the State, told local media:

A report was received about bags with human remains. When officers arrived they spotted seven black bags with a head and a back, as well as a poster with a message.

Equipment seized in operation on November 16, 2019 from Cártel Del Noreste #CDN:

•1 Ford F150 C / P from Texas

• 1 Barret Cal. 50

• 4 Ak-47

• 3 AR-15

• 10+ magazines of different calibers including .50 cal

• high capacity drum magazines for Ak-47

@LPueblo2 @just_some_d00d pic.twitter.com/oQYOEjuXFq — Alper (@AlperN007) November 18, 2019

Journalist Juan Alberto Cedillo – who has expertise in the fields of drug trafficking and security – told El Diaro CDN have a ‘manual’ instructing members how to deal with possible government operations as well as how to evade the arrest of their leaders.

According to Cedillo:

The armed arm of the Northeast Cartel, The ‘Troop of Hell’ the most bloodthirsty group of hitmen among all criminal gangs, already has a ‘manual’ on what to do in case you try to stop their leaders, prepared with based on the experience in Culiacán.

The CDN is infamous for using ‘monster trucks’ to face off both their enemies and the authorities. The leader is Juan Gerardo Treviño Chávez, sometimes referred to as ‘El Huevo’ (‘The Egg’).

Security in Monterrey is currently on high alert, following a number of deaths. The United States Embassy has urged citizens to avoid visiting the city at all costs.

