Humans To Launch Into Space From America For First Time In Nine Years

We’ve had Bob and Doug here for training. We are ensuring that only essential personnel are near them. They’re wearing masks and gloves. We’re cleaning the training facility twice daily.

We are largely doing the same thing for our employees. We are nothing if our employees aren’t in great health and able to work with a clear mind and with a healthy system. So we’re taking temperatures. We’re wearing masks in public areas. We are social distancing as well. We’ve got at least half of our engineering staff working from home.