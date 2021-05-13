Hummer Destroyed In Blaze After Driver Fills Up Multiple Gas Cans Amid Shortage

Citrus County Fire Rescue

A Hummer in Florida went up in flames after its driver attempted to hoard petrol amid the nationwide shortage.

A recent cyber-attack saw the closure of Colonial Pipeline, a 5,500-mile long vessel for more than 100 million gallons of fuel between Texas and New Jersey every day.

While it’s up and running again, gas supplies across the country may take weeks to recover due to panic-buyers draining petrol stations – for example, one driver of a Hummer tried to load up on gas, but has now been left with a charred car.

Citrus County Fire Rescue crews were called to a vehicle fire on Wednesday morning, May 12, as per the Citrus County Chronicle.

The driver had only just filled up gas cans at the Texaco Food Mart on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, when a spill from their four five-gallon containers is believed to have caused the blaze. One person was injured as a result of the fire, but they refused transport against medical advice.

It’s fortunate there no further consequences from the fire. However, the news has been met with mockery online from those criticising gas hoarders. One user wrote: ‘Oh no, the consequences of my own actions has struck again!’ Another tweeted: ‘Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.’

Discussing how long it’ll take for the US to recover from the shortage, GasBuddy’s senior petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan told Yahoo Finance Live: ‘This situation has spiralled out of control.’

He added: ‘It’s kind of like a game of whack-a-mole where stations fill up their inventories, and then people decimate the inventory. I don’t think that’s going to stop for a week, maybe two weeks, and then fully back to normal in three to four weeks.’

Amid reports of inflated prices due to the high demand, US President Joe Biden also said: ‘I also want to say something to the gas stations: Do not, I repeat, do not try to take advantage of consumers during this time. I’m going to work with governors in the affected states to put a stop to price gouging, wherever it arises.’