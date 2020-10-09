Hundreds Of Amazon Parcels Spill Across Motorway After Lorry Crashes
A lorry that had been carrying hundreds of Amazon parcels has overturned, spilling its cargo through its roof and across the motorway.
The lorry has reportedly been left stretched across the A27 near the town Emsworth in Hamsphire, following a collision with a car at approximately 5.40am on October 9. Photographs from the scene show the lorry lying across the central reservation, obstructing both carriageways near Chichester.
The lorry driver, a 62-year-old man, has reportedly been taken to hospital with serious injuries, which police have stated are ‘not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing’. A 50-year-old female car driver has also suffered minor injuries.
Motorists have today been advised to avoid the area altogether, with the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service warning that disruption to traffic is expected to last for some time.
Sussex Police has closed every lane but one between Chichester and Havant, causing significant disruption for motorists in the region. Nearby roads are reportedly also seeing massive increases in traffic as drivers try to divert around the closed off area.
As per the MailOnline, a spokesperson for the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service gave the following statement:
The crash involved one HGV and one car. Crews have released one person from the HGV using small tools.
The driver of the other vehicle self-released prior to the fire and rescue service’s attendance. Crews are now working to contain a diesel leak using environmental packs. The A27 is expected to remain closed for some time.
Officers have said that the recovery of the lorry will ‘take some time’, with a force spokesman stating:
The road is closed and will be for a number of hours – possibly most of the day. Please plan ahead.
Sergeant Richard Hobbs of Sussex Roads Police, who attended the scene, reportedly added:
The road will be closed both eastbound and westbound for some time due to the protracted recovery of the overturned HGV.
A recent Twitter update from Hants Roads Policing reads as follows:
Lorry is empty but barrier removal and surface issues will mean closure for a few more hours. Its a difficult recovery. Please plan ahead.
UNILAD wishes those injured in this collision a full recovery.
Sussex Police have advised anyone who witnessed what happened this morning that they can make a report online or call 101, quoting Operation Milldown.
