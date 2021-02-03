unilad
Advert

Hundreds Of Australians Flee As Bushfires Ravage Homes In Locked-Down City Of Perth

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Feb 2021 08:03
Hundreds Of Australians Flee As Bushfires Ravage Homes In Locked-Down City Of PerthHundreds Of Australians Flee As Bushfires Ravage Homes In Locked-Down City Of Perth9News

Bushfires have broken out in Australia, causing hundreds of families to evacuate their homes.

The fires first broke out in the city of Perth on Monday, February 1, and are being described as the worst the city has seen in years.

Advert

It’s believed the fire has already burnt through 9,000 hectares and destroyed nearly 100 homes.

The fires are being described as ‘unprecedented and extremely dangerous’, and are thought to have be caused by the country’s recent hot and dry conditions, with strong winds causing it to spread rapidly.

See local news coverage here:

Advert

Australian politician Mark McGowan spoke at the Western Australia Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) Incident Control Centre, where he said as per 9News, ‘We’re facing disasters on two fronts: the devastating bushfires, and the COVID-19 pandemic. It will test us all – the fire has devastated our community. We know that 71 homes have been lost. That number is expected to rise.’

Western Australia (WA) is currently in lockdown due to the ongoing health crisis, but residents are being advised to prioritise their immediate safety over the virus risk, which is supposedly very low, reported BBC News.

WA Fire Commissioner Darren Klemm said:

The important thing is the preservation of life. So, if you’re quarantining and you’re required to evacuate, you should just evacuate.

Advert

The city went into a snap lockdown on Sunday, January 31, as a result of its first local infection in 10 months.

It’s believed the first fire was spotted in the town of Wooroloo, and began burning around 30km east of central Perth.

In light of the fire’s rapid spread, evacuation warnings have been issued for communities north and north-east of Perth,  including the suburbs of Shady Hills, Bullsbrook, The Vines and Aveley.

Advert

Klemm told residents, ‘If you are not prepared, you should leave now. That north-west corner of the fire is extremely difficult to control, in incredibly steep terrain. We’re unable to get earth moving equipment in there.’

As the fire service has been unable to get its earthmoving equipment there, fire crews have been using large air tankers and fixed-wing water bombers to lay retardant lines across the region instead, according to 9News.

WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services

Klemm continued:

Advert

We’re only going to see the wind strengthen over the course of the day, which will make that fire in difficult, steep terrain incredibly difficult to stop running up the hill towards Shady Hills estate.

This month’s bushfires come after the country were ravaged by wildfires that raged from the second half of 2019 to the start of 2020, which lead to three billion animals dying.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year
Technology

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year

Guy Who Made $30,000 From GameStop Shares Buys Consoles For Children’s Hospital
Life

Guy Who Made $30,000 From GameStop Shares Buys Consoles For Children’s Hospital

Lancashire Farm Makes £50,000 During Pandemic By Offering Zoom Calls With Goats
Animals

Lancashire Farm Makes £50,000 During Pandemic By Offering Zoom Calls With Goats

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Australia, Fires, Now, Perth, Wildfires, World News

Credits

9news and 1 other

  1. 9news

    Hundreds more Perth residents evacuated after massive blaze destroys more than 70 homes

  2. BBC

    erth bushfire: Evacuations as dozens of homes destroyed

 