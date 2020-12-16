Hundreds Of Religious Leaders Worldwide Call For Gay Conversion Therapy Ban PA Images

More than 370 religious leaders across the world are calling for a ban on gay conversion therapy.

So-called conversion therapy is a highly controversial, harmful practice using psychotherapy or any other type of treatment, such as electric shock methods to religious teachings, in a bid to alter one’s gender identity or reverse a person’s sexual orientation.

A new declaration calling for it to be banned worldwide will be unveiled today, December 16, at a conference sponsored by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The Global Interfaith Commission on LGBT+ Lives will also be launched at the event.

Desmond Tutu PA Images

A great number of religious leaders have signed it, including South African cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former Chief Rabbi of Ireland David Rosen, Anglican Bishop of Liverpool Paul Bayes, and former President of Ireland Mary McAleese.

As per BBC News, the declaration calls for ‘all attempts to change, suppress or erase a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression – commonly known as conversion therapy – to end, and for these harmful practices to be banned’.

As reported by The Telegraph, Crispin Blunt MP, chair of the APPG on Global LGBT+ Rights, said ahead of the event, ‘The religious element around sustaining the criminalisation of LGBT people around the world – many of whose countries have not addressed the laws they inherited from British administration – is very significant.’

He added, ‘All avenues ought to be engaged to enable people to be able to lead the life they want to lead. Changing what is perceived as a default position of the major religions is critical in unpicking the support for this intolerable discrimination.’

Bayes, who also co-chairs the commission alongside Senior Rabbi to Reform Judaism Laura Janner-Klausner, will tell the conference, ‘Today is a landmark day in global faith and LGBT+ relations.’

Paul Bayes PA Images

He’ll go on, ‘For too long, religious teachings have been misused – and are still being misused – to cause deep pain and offence to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex.’

Bayes will urge, ‘This must change, which is why we have joined forces to launch the Global Interfaith Commission on LGBT+ Lives which aims to provide a strong and authoritative voice amongst those who wish to affirm the sanctity of life and the dignity of all.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier pledged a UK ban on conversion therapy, describing it as ‘absolutely abhorrent’ and declaring that it ‘has no place in a civilised society, and has no place in this country’. However, a ban has yet to come into force.

