Hundreds Of Thousands Of Cannabis Cases Expunged In Illinois Due To Legalisation

Almost 500,000 criminal cannabis cases are to be forgiven and expunged following the plant’s legalisation in Illinois.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement yesterday, December 31, where he confirmed he had personally issued pardons for more than 9,000 cannabis-related cases.

The State Police have also reportedly wiped clean more than 492,000 non-felony cannabis-related arrest records.

Cannabis became legal for personal use in the state at the start of 2020. According to AP, the intent of the law is to ‘reduce the impact of the war on drugs on minorities, who were disproportionately arrested and locked up for cannabis crimes’.

Following his announcement yesterday, Pritzker said:

We will never be able to fully remedy the depth of that damage, but we can govern with the courage to admit the mistakes of our past and the decency to set a better path forward.

The law states that by today, January 1, 47,000 cannabis-related arrest records created between 2013 and 2019 must be completely removed.

As per AP, arrest records from DuPage, Kane, Knox, Lake, McHenry, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Will and Winnebago counties have already been expunged, with the remaining 92 counties still to be completed.

All 492,129 cases are reportedly to be expunged by January 2025, but Illinois Police are confident that they will have achieved this prior to the deadline within four years.

Cannabis has long been recognised for its health benefits and back in December, the United Nations reclassified cannabis for medical use and removed it from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, where it sat alongside highly addictive and dangerous substances such as heroin.

Twenty-seven of the 53 member states voted in favour of the change, while 23 voted against it. One member state declined to vote.

Illinois isn’t alone in decriminalising cannabis, with the likes of New Jersey, Arizona and Mexico having also recently legalised it.

Similar to Illinois, Arizona is dismissing all pending and unfiled charges of possession of the drug.