Hundreds Of Thousands Sign Petitions To Label Ku Klux Klan A Terrorist Organisation

For generations, the Ku Klux Klan has been persecuting black people. Throughout American history, they have murdered innocents, lynched thousands, and terrorised many more. And surprisingly, this group still exists.

Think about the pain African Americans endure every single day for the color of their skin. Think about how hard it must be for them to know that they can be murdered by a cop no matter their innocence, but a group that is inherently violent and racist is allowed to exist.