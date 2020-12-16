unilad
Advert

Hungary Bans Gay Couples From Adopting Children As Country Rolls Back LGBTQ+ Rights

by : Julia Banim on : 16 Dec 2020 14:29
Hungary Bans Gay Couples From Adopting Children As Country Rolls Back LGBTQ+ RightsHungary Bans Gay Couples From Adopting Children As Country Rolls Back LGBTQ+ RightsPA Images

The Hungarian parliament has passed legislation that will effectively ban same-sex couples from adopting children.

Under this new law, put forward by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist government, only married couples may now adopt, with some exceptions made for single relatives of the child.

Advert

As same-sex marriage is illegal in Hungary, adoption had only previously been possible if one partner applied on their own. However, this route to parenthood has now been closed off, stopping many gay couples from starting families of their own.

LGBTLGBTPA

This new law defines marriage as being between a man and a woman, asserting that the ‘foundation of the family is marriage and the parent-child relationship. The mother is a woman, the father is a man’.

As per BBC News, the Hungarian government has said these changes are necessary as ‘new ideological processes in the West’ have brought about the need to ‘protect children against possible ideological or biological interference’.

Advert

The constitution states:

Hungary defends the right of children to identify with their birth gender and ensures their upbringing based on our nation’s constitutional identity and values based on our Christian culture.

LGBT flagLGBT flagPA Images

Director of Amnesty Hungary, David Vig, described this motion as being ‘a dark day for Hungary’s LGBTQ community and a dark day for human rights’.

Advert

He added, ‘These discriminatory, homophobic and transphobic new laws – rushed through under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic – are just the latest attack on LGBTQ people by Hungarian authorities.’

Advocacy Director at ILGA, Katrin Hugendubel, said:

These bills further restrict the rights of LGBTI children and parents in Hungary. LGBTI children will be forced to grow up in an environment which restricts them from being able to express their identities, and children across Hungary will be refused safe and loving families, as adoption is restricted only to married heterosexual couples.

This attempt to rush through these discriminatory, homophobic and transphobic new laws are part of an ongoing attack on LGBTI people by Hungarian authorities.

LGBT FLagLGBT FLagPA Images
Advert

Masen Davis, executive director at Transgender Europe, has also expressed deep concern about this legislation, which follows other recent discriminatory legislation put forward by the Hungarian government:

Earlier this year, Hungary made it impossible for trans people to change their names and legal gender marker. We are deeply concerned for the health and safety of trans children and adults in Hungary in such a hostile climate.

We call upon EU Commission President von der Leyen to address the rights of LGBT parents, the attempt to erase gender diverse children, and the ban on legal gender recognition in the Commission’s rule of law assessment and on-going Article 7 TEU proceedings against Hungary.

As per Reuters, this newly-passed legislation follows ideological battles in Hungary over children’s books that depict diversity in a positive light.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds
Animals

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months
News

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
Celebrity

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
Sport

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Now

Credits

BBC News and 2 others

  1. BBC News

    Hungary bans same-sex couples from adopting children

  2. Amnesty International

    Hungary: Dark day for LGBTI community as homophobic discriminatory bill and constitutional amendments are passed

  3. Reuters

    Hungary amends constitution to redefine family, limits gay adoption

 