Hungary Condemned For ‘Disgraceful’ Anti-LGBTQ+ Law
Hungary has been condemned after introducing controversial anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, with campaign groups urging them to reconsider.
14 European Union (EU) countries have also called upon the EU Commission to take action, expressing concern about this discriminatory new law in a joint statement.
This joint declaration was published by by the countries of Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Latvia, Italy, Greece, Austria and Cyprus.
Hungary’s new legislation bans the portrayal of LGBTQ+ people to minors. In their statement, the 14 countries condemned the legislation as being an example of ‘blatant discrimination and stigmatization of LGBTIQ people on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression’.
They went on to detail how these amendments to Hungarian law were in clear violation of ‘the freedom of expression enshrined in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights,’ freedoms which must be upheld.
Sophie Wilmès, a Belgian politician who has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2020, wrote:
The new Hungarian legislation undermines the fundamental values of the Europe we stand for. Belgium immediately took the lead in raising the issue at today’s European Affairs Council, together with our partners from the Benelux – long-standing advocates of LGBTIQ rights.
Our country has also taken the initiative to draw up a joint statement that constitutes a clear call to action. I am pleased to see that sixteen Member States wanted to join us. A values union is not an à la carte menu. We have a collective responsibility to protect the rights of all EU citizens, which is why we have a duty to make our voices heard and react when those rights and our values are undermined.
Under this legislation, passed by the Hungarian national assembly by 157 votes to one, it will now be illegal to share information with those under the age of 18 that is deemed to promote homosexuality or gender identities other than cis gender identities.
A Hungarian government spokesperson said, per The Guardian:
There are contents which children under a certain age can misunderstand and which may have a detrimental effect on their development at the given age, or which children simply cannot process, and which could therefore confuse their developing moral values or their image of themselves or the world.
Going forward, only individuals and organisations named in an official register may carry out sex education classes for minors, a measure intended to target ‘organisations with dubious professional background… often established for the representation of specific sexual orientations’.
