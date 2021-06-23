Hungary Condemned For ‘Disgraceful’ Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

The new Hungarian legislation undermines the fundamental values ​​of the Europe we stand for. Belgium immediately took the lead in raising the issue at today’s European Affairs Council, together with our partners from the Benelux – long-standing advocates of LGBTIQ rights.

Our country has also taken the initiative to draw up a joint statement that constitutes a clear call to action. I am pleased to see that sixteen Member States wanted to join us. A values ​​union is not an à la carte menu. We have a collective responsibility to protect the rights of all EU citizens, which is why we have a duty to make our voices heard and react when those rights and our values ​​are undermined.