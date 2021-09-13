Man Pleads Guilty To Trying To Kill £5.5Million Lottery Winner In Her Home
The partner of a £5.5 million lottery winner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill her at their family home.
Stephen Gibbs, 45, initially denied the accusations that he tried to murder Emma Brown, 49, at their £700,000 detached cottage.
He was due to stand trial for attempted murder, however, he has since changed his plea, appearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, September 13.
At around 10.00pm on January 30, Brown was found with face, stomach and arm injuries at a property in Barry, South Wales, reported The Mirror.
She was then reportedly carried by a stretcher into an ambulance, according to friends and neighbours at the scene. ‘The place was swarming with cops and paramedics. I counted 14 vehicles outside the property and all hell was breaking loose inside,’ a local resident told The Mirror.
Brown had quit her job after winning the lottery around four years ago, according to WalesOnline. The couple have also reportedly been together for 11 years. Before Brown’s win, they owned a home together but decided to rent it out after the lottery victory.
Due to the change in plea to guilty, Gibbs’ sentencing has been requested to be adjourned by his solicitor and advocate Derrick Gooden.
Judge Richard Twomlow said:
You have now pleaded guilty to the offence of attempted murder, a serious offence.
I ask for a pre-sentence report and I am told there’s a psychiatric report. You face a lengthy prison sentence, you must be aware of that.
Instead, Gibbs is now due to appear for sentencing on October 8 at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Cardiff, guilty, lottery, Lottery Winner, Murder, no-article-matching, Now