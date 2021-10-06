Husband Wanted In Connection To Death Of Instagram Star Has Been Found Dead

@alexissharkey/Instagram

The husband of murdered social media star Alexis Sharkey has been found dead in an apparent suicide, police have confirmed.

Tom Sharkey was wanted by police in connection with Sharkey’s death, after a coroner ruled that the Instagram influencer’s death last November was a homicide.

The 26-year-old, who posted under her maiden name Robinault, was found dead in bushes at the side of a road three miles from her apartment in Houston, Texas, the day after Thanksgiving. A murder investigation was opened by the Houston Police Department two months after her body was found, after it was ruled that she had died by strangulation, however in the 11 months since her death, no arrests had been made.

However, US marshals confirmed today, October 6, that they had gone to the home of her husband, who was staying with his daughter in Fort Myers, Florida, with an arrest warrant in connection with Sharkey’s death, only to discover him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Marshals told Wink News that they believed Sharkey had killed himself after law enforcement officials announced themselves.

Alexis Sharkey had gained a sizeable Instagram following for her beauty posts, and had around 30,000 followers at the time of her death. According to the Houston Chronicle, she described herself as a ‘mentor’ for Monat – a multi-level marketing company that sells hair and skincare products.

After news emerged of her death, her husband posted several since-deleted updates to his Facebook page paying tribute to his wife and hitting back at people questioning his actions, claiming, ‘I have been assisting the deputies and making phone calls to [find] out what happened to my wife.’