‘I Like To Move It’ DJ Erick Morillo Dead At 49
DJ Erick Morillo, best known for the hit 1990s song I Like To Move It, has died at the age of 49, according to reports.
A cause of death has not yet been stated and the circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear.
A DJ and music producer, Morillo was a three time winner of the DJ Awards’ Best House DJ as well as a three time winner of Best International DJ. His most recent win was in 2009. His most famous song was released under the pseudonym Reel 2 Real, and was featured in the Madagascar movies.
As reported by TMZ, law enforcement sources have said that Morillo’s body was found at Miami Beach on the morning of September 1.
This news comes just a few weeks after Morillo was arrested in Miami on charges of sexual battery. The alleged victim has claimed she and Morillo went to his home after they had both been DJ-ing.
According to an arrest report from the Miami Beach Police Department, the woman in question alleged Morillo had ‘made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature’ whilst they were both in the pool, ‘but she refused all of his attempts’.
The accuser had reportedly then gone to sleep in another room at the residence and reported ‘waking up nude on the bed, with Mr. Morillo standing on the side of the bed, also nude’.
The alleged victim has also claimed she had ‘flashes’ of Morillo assaulting her and and stated that she felt ‘post sex pain’. She called 911 after leaving the property, with officers proceeding to conduct a search and take DNA specimens.
Morillo turned himself in on August 6, as per Miami’s Local10 News, after the results of a rape kit tested positive for his DNA. He had denied the allegations made against him.
Morillo’s lawyer made the following comments to Page Six at the time:
Mr Morillo’s arrest is based on an incident that occurred back on December 7, 2019. Since then, Mr Morillo has fully cooperated with the police.
It is important the public understands that the police report contains mere allegations and Mr Morillo is presumed innocent.
There is more to the story than what is in the initial police report, and I look forward to sharing this evidence as I defend Mr Morillo in court. Our system of justice requires that an accused is treated fairly and with due process.
As reported by Pitchfork, Morillo had reportedly been scheduled for a court hearing on Friday, September 4.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
