‘I Like To Move It’ DJ Erick Morillo Dead At 49

Mr Morillo’s arrest is based on an incident that occurred back on December 7, 2019. Since then, Mr Morillo has fully cooperated with the police.

It is important the public understands that the police report contains mere allegations and Mr Morillo is presumed innocent.

There is more to the story than what is in the initial police report, and I look forward to sharing this evidence as I defend Mr Morillo in court. Our system of justice requires that an accused is treated fairly and with due process.