Ian Holm, Who Played Bilbo Baggins In Lord Of The Rings, Dies Aged 88
Ian Holm, who brought to life the infamous character Bilbo Baggins in The Lord Of The Rings, has died aged 88.
The Bafta-winning actor passed away in hospital in London today, June 19, due to an illness related to Parkinson’s disease.
He was perhaps best known by some for his role in J.R.R Tolkien’s beloved trilogy, appearing as Bilbo Baggins in both The Fellowship of the Ring and The Return of the King, but he was also recognised with an Oscar-nomination for his role as athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire.
His agent confirmed the news of his death to The Guardian, saying:
It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer.
Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.
Ian will live on through his iconic roles and in the fond memories of his friends, family and fans.
Rest in peace.
