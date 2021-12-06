Ian Wright Was Told Of Mother’s Death Moments Before Going On Live TV
Former footballer Ian Wright was reportedly informed that his mother had passed away just moments before going on live TV.
Wright had been preparing to return to the screen for the second half of the FA Cup match between Rochdale and Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, December 5, when he received the news.
The presenter had been entertaining viewers as normal prior to kick-off, however he was forced to leave the broadcast just moments before going live again.
Fellow presenter Mark Pougatch shared the news of Wright’s departure during the break, explaining: ‘Ian, I’m afraid is not [with us]. A family bereavement, so he has gone to where he is most needed – with his family.’
A spokesperson for Wright reportedly confirmed that it was his mother, Nesta, who had passed away. The former England striker was brought up in Brockley, south London, by his mum, who was 94 years old when she died.
Speaking to The Sun, a friend of the former footballer said:
Ian would be the first to admit he had a difficult relationship with his mum, but hearing your own flesh and blood has passed away is never easy. It’s upsetting news to hear for anyone.
He was told just before he went back on air at half time, and wanted to be with his family, which ITV obviously totally understood.
He left the ground immediately to be with them.
Social media users showed their support for Wright after hearing the news, with many taking to Twitter to share their condolences.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
