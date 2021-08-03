Iceberg Wall Collapse Injures Three People At The Titanic Museum
An iceberg wall at the Titanic Museum has collapsed and subsequently injured at least three people.
The wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Monday night.
At least three guests were injured and subsequently taken to hospital.
The extent of their injuries is not known at this moment in time, according to Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn, the museum’s owners.
They posted a statement on the Museum’s Facebook:
Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge. Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries.
Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind.
They concluded by saying how they take ‘pride’ in the quality of their maintenance and always make sure to follow and use proper safety guidelines. The owners gave their ‘thoughts and prayers’ to the three visitors who sustained injuries from the collapse.
The Titanic Pigeon Forge Attraction is the world’s largest museum attraction according to its website. It offers a ‘door to the past’ by letting passengers experience what it was truly like inside the Titanic.
The self-guided tour features over 400 personal and private artefacts on display, valued at over 4.5 million dollars.
It lets the visitors ‘touch a real iceberg’, walk around the hallways and stand on the sloping decks so to ‘learn what it was like on the RMS Titanic by experiencing it first-hand’.
The attraction is now closed due to the incident.
