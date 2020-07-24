Iceland Is The Number One Country To Raise A Family, Study Shows PA

Raising a family is no easy feat no matter where you are in the world. However, there are some places which definitely help ease the many challenges of parenthood.

Parenting blog Asher & Lyric has published a Raising a Family Index for 2020, with dramatically beautiful Iceland coming in at the top spot for bringing up kids.

Iceland ranked highly across a number of factors, scoring a top-of-the-class A+ in safety, happiness, cost and health. This striking Nordic country also fared well with education and time, scoring a B- and an A- respectively.

Asher & Lyric compiled this index from statistics drawn from 30 global sources. All Scandinavian countries ranked very highly, with Iceland being closely followed by Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Iceland was also found to be the safest country on the list, as well as the third happiest. These two factors are connected, with happy people being statistically much less likely to commit crimes; therefore contributing to an all-round peaceful society.

Furthermore, Iceland is also known to be a global leader in the field of human rights, coming up second best on this list. The country places great importance on equal rights for ‘all persons, of whatever nation, regardless of their residence, gender, nationality, race, religion, language or other status’.

Iceland’s constitution works to ensure that, no matter who a child is and where they come from, they will be treated equally and without the sort of discrimination which blights so many other countries.

On the other side of the coin is America, which scored extremely poorly. Coming in at 34th place, second to last in the index next to Mexico, America scored a series of dismal Fs when it came to safety, cost and time.

With two so-so C+ grades for happiness and education, America came out with an F overall. A shockingly bad outcome for one of the richest countries on the planet.

According to the findings of this index, an expectant mother is twice as likely to die in childbirth in America than she is in Canada, despite American families paying more than three times as much for the baby to be delivered.

Once the baby is born, there simply isn’t enough support for the family to get started, with just 38% of US organisations offering paid parental leave to all or some of their employees. Out of the parents who receive paid leave, the average length at full pay was just 4.1 weeks (median: 3.0 weeks).

The difficulties of parenting in America continue as the child reaches school age, with 288 school shootings having taken place in the US between the years 2009 to 2018.

Other countries which scored poorly on this index were Chile, Turkey and Bulgaria, which came in at 33rd, 32nd and 31st place respectively. The UK came in at 23rd place, with a definite ‘room for improvement’ score of B-.