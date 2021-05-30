Idaho Police Officer Fired After Making TikTok Mocking LeBron James’ Controversial Tweet

KingJames/Twitter/nateswildn/TikTok

A police officer from Idaho has been fired after mocking LeBron James’s tweet calling for police accountability.

Last month, the basketball star received backlash for a tweet he posted in which he shared a picture of the police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant with the caption, ‘You’re next.’

In a separate tweet, he called for American police officers to be held accountable for their actions. James wrote, ‘I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because it’s being used to create more hate – This isn’t about one officer. It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.’

James later removed the ‘You’re next’ tweet after claiming that it was being used to incite more hatred, and has since admitted that he was wrong for posting it.

In the wake of the controversial tweet, police officer Nate Silvester shared a TikTok mocking the basketball player.

In the TikTok, shared on the police officer’s page, he starts by pretending to have arrived at the scene of an altercation between two Black men, one who was wielding a knife and trying to stab the other.

Silvester, thought to been an officer with the Marshal’s Office in Bellevue, Idaho, then proceeds to ask dispatch to put him in touch with James and further pretends to speak to the basketball player on the phone, supposedly asking him for his advice on the ongoing matter.

He says in the clip that’s since been viewed six million times:

LeBron, hey, yeah it’s me again. Listen, I’m out here at this disturbance call and there’s a guy trying to stab another guy with a knife. What do you think I should do? […] Why does that matter? Okay, well they’re both Black… one guy’s trying to stab another guy with a knife, deadly force is completely justified. Aha. I see. So you don’t care if a Black person kills another Black person, but you do care if a white cop kills a Black person, even if he’s doing it to save the life of another Black person?

According to the New York Post, Silvester was initially suspended from the police on April 24 in the wake of his video, but has since been let go from the force altogether.

At the beginning of the month, the former officer shared another video stating he wouldn’t apologise for sharing the controversial TikTok.

However, Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said Silvester wasn’t let go because of the video, but because of ‘continued policy violations’.

He said in a statement, ‘He was not terminated for the content of his speech; he was terminated for his failure to follow clearly laid out and well-established policy.’

Burns added that Silvester was allegedly on a ‘last-chance agreement’ with his superior officers.