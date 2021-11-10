Idris Elba Shares First On Set Image From New Luther Film
Idris Elba has shared a photo of himself on set of the new Luther film, which is set for release via Netflix.
After five acclaimed seasons, Luther is finally getting a feature film, with Idris Elba set to reprise his role as the title character.
Netflix announced the upcoming film in September with series creator Neil Cross revealing plans for filming. Now it appears production has officially begun as Elba has shared a photo of himself on set.
Back in October, Cross spoke exclusively with UNILAD to express how he and Elba were ‘very excited’ to get started on the next phase of the Luther project, which he described as ‘a really big part of my life’.
Cross continued:
My wife has mentioned more than once that I’m never happier than when I’m writing Luther. And if I’m not actually coming up with ideas, part of me is wondering where is he now? What is he doing?
And Idris is very much the same. We both care about him, we both want the best for him. Both want to go back and see him. So he’s a really big part of my life.
Now the project is officially coming to life, with Elba’s set photo confirming he’s hard at work on the upcoming film. That said, still very little is known about where the film will take Luther next.
Fans of the show were overjoyed when news of the film was announced, as hthey may expect certain loose ends to be addressed. Most will want to know if the character Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson) will be making a return, but no confirmation of her involvement has been revealed at this time.
Joining Elba in the Luther film will be Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) and Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings).
While filming is underway, now release date has been announced.
