If You Tell Siri You’re Being Pulled Over She’ll Record Your Interaction With Police

if you tell siri you're being pulled over she'll record it 1 Shutterstock/PA Images

An iPhone shortcut that allows users to automatically record their interactions with police is gaining popularity in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The shortcut – which a user must first install themselves – has been around since 2018 but is just now gaining traction amid widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism both in the US and worldwide.

While initially dubbed the ‘police’ shortcut, it is now being referred to as the ‘I’m being pulled over’ shortcut thanks to the phrase users need to say in order to launch it: ‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over.’

police officer pulls over car PA Images

By saying that phrase, the shortcut will pause any music you’re playing, turn down the brightness of your phone, turn on the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode to block any incoming calls, open up your front-facing camera and start a video recording.

It will also send a message to a predesignated contact, letting them know you’re being pulled over and where your current location is. Once you stop the recording, it sends a copy of the video to a predesignated contact and gives you the option to send it to your iCloud or Dropbox.

The shortcut was first created by Reddit user Robert Petersen, but has recently been updated to fix any bugs. ‘I just wanted a way for anyone to have proof of their version of events in the unlikely scenario that something unexpected happens during a police interaction,’ Petersen told KCTV last year. ‘And if one in 10,000 people find my shortcut useful at all I’d be glad.’

So how can you download it? First of all, you need to download the ‘Shortcuts’ app on your iPhone, after which you need to run another shortcut in the Shortcuts app (this is necessary for the next step). To do this, you need to tap ‘Gallery’ in the bottom right corner to see which other shortcuts you can run, and then do it.

Next, you need to go to ‘Settings’ and scroll down to ‘Shortcuts’. Once you’ve tapped it, you just need to toggle the ‘Allow Untrusted Shortcuts’ to ‘on’. If you haven’t first run another shortcut, this will not be possible.

Then, open this link in Safari to download the ‘I’m getting pulled over’ shortcut and click, ‘Get Shortcut’. Once it opens, scroll down and tap ‘Add Untrusted Shortcut’.

Finally, just choose a contact (or contacts) you would like to send your location and copy of the video recording to and it’s ready to go.

