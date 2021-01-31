unilad
IKEA Buys 11,000 Acres Of Georgia Forest To Protect From Development

by : Julia Banim on : 31 Jan 2021 16:34
PA Images/The Conservation Fund

Ingka, the group which owns the majority of IKEA stores, has reportedly acquired nearly 11,000 acres of forest land in the US as part of its goal to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Known to be the world’s largest furniture group, Ingka has now bought 4,386 hectares (10,840 acres) of land in southeast Georgia, an area that will now be managed by its investment arm, Ingka Investments.

This property was purchased from conservation organisation The Conservation Fund, a non-profit organisation which has protected more than eight million acres of land across the US.

PA

According to a press release from The Conservation Fund, the land was sold to the Ingka Group on account of the company’s proven track record of responsible forest management.

The Ingka Group currently owns and responsibly manages an appoximate 248,000 hectares (613,000 acres) of forestland throughout the US and Europe (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania).

Ingka’s forest management activities are audited by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to ensure high standards of responsibility are upheld.

Larry Selzer, President and CEO of The Conservation Fund, said:

We are honored to work with Ingka Group and applaud its dedication to preserve and enhance forest quality in the U.S. and Europe.

Well-managed forests provide essential benefits, including clean water and important wildlife habitat, as well as mitigating climate change.

ForestForestPixabay
The Ingka Group has reportedly now assumed all legally binding agreements which were set in place by The Conservation Fund.

These agreements include the obligation to protect the forestland from fragmentation, to restore the longleaf pine forest, and safe-guard the natural habitat of the gopher tortoise.

Under these agreements, members of the public will also continue to enjoy to access to the lands, an access which would usually be forbidden by forestland owners.

