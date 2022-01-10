Ikea Cuts Sick Pay For Unvaccinated Staff Self-Isolating

Alamy

Ikea has cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff self-isolating as they join other companies in making new policy changes to deal with the ever-increasing numbers of people taking time off work for illness.

They join Wessex Water in cutting sick pay, while in the US several major companies have starting penalising unvaccinated workers, as more and more people are forced to take time off due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.

At Ikea, unvaccinated workers who are required to isolate may now receive as little as £96.35 a week – the Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) minimum.

Average wages at Ikea range between £400 and £450 depending on location with staff get enhanced sick pay, MailOnline reports. The company employs around 10,000 people in the UK and said in a statement: ‘Fully vaccinated co-workers or those with mitigating circumstances will receive full pay for self-isolations.

‘Unvaccinated co-workers will be paid in line with our company absence policy for self-isolation, with close-contact isolation being paid at Statutory Sick Pay. We appreciate that this is an emotive topic and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis, therefore anyone in doubt or concerned about their situation is encouraged to speak to their manager.’

Other companies such as Santander and Asda have encouraged employees to receive a coronavirus jab, offering paid time off for vaccinations as businesses in the UK battle high staff absences.

Utilities firm Wessex Water, meanwhile, have said staff who have not received at least one Covid vaccination or have no appointment to be vaccinated will only receive SSP if they are required to self-isolate as a close contact of a Covid case, BBC News reports.

The company said staff absences had doubled in the last week, adding in a statement: ‘We need everyone to be available so we can continue to provide uninterrupted essential water and sewerage services.’

The move will likely be divisive, but as the UK heads towards the the two-year anniversary of its first lockdown in March, cases of Covid have recently been higher than they’ve ever been – although hospitalisations remain below the levels seen through 2020 and in parts of 2021.