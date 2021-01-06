Ilhan Omar Says She Is Drawing Up Articles Of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, the US Representative for Minnesota has announced that she is drawing up Articles of Impeachment as rioters take to the US Capitol.

‘Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,’ she wrote in a tweet.

‘We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,’ she added.

Her announcement comes after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol earlier today. One woman is now in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

Trump has been accused of riling up protestors just hours before.

At today’s ‘Save America’ rally, he encouraged attendees to march on the Capitol Building in protest against the election results, which he described as being ‘explosions of bullsh*t’.

The former chief of the DC police force, Charles Ramsay, condemned the President’s actions, describing him as a ‘cancer’.

‘What I’d want the president to do is shut the hell up and get out of the way. He’s like a cancer,’ Charles Ramsay said.

‘If he’s not gonna do the right thing and tell them to get the hell out of there … then just shut up. He stirred them up, he got this whole thing going,’ he added.

Trump has since urged rioters to remain peaceful, and to go home, adding that he ‘loved them’.

Twitter is currently not allowing users to engage with Trump’s tweets due to ‘a risk of violence’.

President-elect Joe Biden has called on Trump to appear live on national television to put an end to the riots.

He asked Trump to ‘step up’ and ‘defend the constitution’. He said this is ‘not a protest, it’s insurrection’.

‘At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,’ he urged.

He described the unrest as an ‘assault on the rule of law’ taking place in Washington, a ‘citadel of liberty’.

It has been almost exactly one year since Trump was cleared of all charges in his previous impeachment trial.