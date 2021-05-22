Illegal Cactus Trafficking Threatens Hundreds Of Species With Extinction

PA Images

The trafficking of illegal cacti is a serious issue that threatens hundreds of species with extinction.

Not many people realise cactus trafficking is a million dollar market that threatens biodiversity. However, this is the issue that cactus expert and president of the Association for Biodiversity and Conservation, Andrea Cattabriga, frequently addresses.

In February 2020, Cattabriga was involved in a bust carried out in Italy. In this recovery of cacti, the authorities found more than 1,000 plants with a value exceeding $1.2 million. This has highlighted the dangers trafficking presents to biodiversity.

The vast majority of the plants that were trafficked come from Chile. The country does not allow for the export of its plants, some of which are centuries old, and the seizing of the cacti has only come to light as they are returned to the country.

In response to the story, experts have discussed the need to protect cacti. Jared Margulies, a geographer at the University of Alabama, told The New York Times:

The basic functioning of the planet would effectively grind to a halt without plants, but people care more about animals. A lot of plant species are not receiving the amount of attention they would be if they had eyes and faces.

Pablo Guerrero, a botanist at the University of Concepción in Chile, echoed a similar sentiment and said, ‘Society as a whole can no longer continue to have a naive view of this problem.’ These concerns are highlighted by the fact that 30% of the 1,500 types of cactus in existence face extinction because of their unregulated collection.

Whether the view of the world changes remains to be seen, but prosecutors are keen to take action against those responsible for trafficking the plants.

Andrea Piombetti who was found responsible for the trafficking of the plants in the bust had previously trafficked cactus plants in 2013. Nonetheless, Piombetti managed to evade charges in the past incident because the criminal case took more than five years to be taken to trial.

In response to this, Lt. Col. Simone Cecchini, chief of the wildlife division of the local police department, explained the prosecution wants to act quickly on this case to stop a similar incident.

Going forward, there are plans for greater protections for cacti, as well as a proposal for the prohibition of the plant in Chile.