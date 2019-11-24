I’m A Celebrity On Lockdown After Body Found Near Camp

ITV

Australian police have launched a manhunt after a dead body was found – just over an hour away from the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp.

An unnamed man with ‘physical wounds’ was found in a sleeping bag at Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park at around 11.00 on Friday, November 22.

According to The Sun‘s sources, I’m A Celeb bosses are well-aware of the incident and have tightened security around the camp as a precaution – it’s about an hour away from the production site.

Check out the local news report below:

Celebrities taking part in the show are completely cut off from the outside world à la Big Brother, so they have no idea what’s going on.

One source told The Sun:

The celebs are being watched 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a team of staff and our security measures are incredibly tight. So there is zero chance of anyone sneaking into camp. But of course it is very unsettling to know that there is someone out there, running from the police, who has committed such a horrible crime.

ITV

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, from New South Wales Police, told ABC News that he wouldn’t go into any details regarding the injuries, but said the police want to ‘establish where this man is from and how he came to be in the state he is in now’.

Cullen added:

The movements and the history of the victim is something that we are in the early stages of establishing. We are very keen to speak to any person that was in Jack Evans Boat Harbour yesterday evening and this morning who might have seen something or know anything about this.

Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park is an area well-known for its homeless population – the chief inspector added that it was an aspect they were looking at as part of the investigation.

According to Kheloud O’Brian, a resident in the area, ‘there’s always violence’ in the area.

Google

O’Brian told ABC News:

There’s always violence here, and it’s often around drugs and alcohol, so they’re constantly fighting each other most of the time. There’s more around – I met a 70-year-old [homeless] man the other day who had come from Bundaberg. Often they get pushed out, moved further out, and there’s nothing for them or nowhere to go, so they just stick around where it is comfortable and familiar.

Last year, Jack Evans Boat Harbour was tainted with tragedy when a nine-month-old girl was reportedly thrown into the water, later washing up on Surfers Paradise beach. Her father was later charged for murder.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]