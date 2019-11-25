I’m A Celebrity’s James Haskell Secretly Filmed Friend Having Sex With Teen During Schooldays

ITV/PA

England rugby star James Haskell admitted to secretly filming his friend having sex with a girl who was unaware of the recording when he was a teenager.

The 34-year-old has become a regular part of the UK’s evenings recently since entering the Australian jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, where he’s succeeded in winning the support of many viewers.

Haskell has made a point of exercising ‘chivalry’ in the jungle, so it may come as a surprise to fans to learn he once secretly filmed a naked girl who had no idea she was on camera.

In an interview with JOE, the rugby star laughed as he admitted that during his school days he hid a camera in a cupboard to film his friend Paul Doran-Jones, who also appeared in the interview, as he had sex with a sixth former. Haskell was not in the room while the camera recorded the scene.

The situation took place when Haskell was 17 and a student at Wellington College in Crowthorne, Berkshire.

Not only did the rugby star film the scene, but he then proceeded to show it to friends.

The girl involved later found out about the tape and sources told the Mirror she was horrified to have been filmed ‘full on’ having sex with Doran-Jones, who was 18 at the time, and destroyed the tape herself.

As a result of the tape, Doran-Jones was expelled and the girl was suspended for breaking the ‘no sex’ campus rule.

Haskell was also suspended, though it’s thought he escaped expulsion as he was an England rugby hopeful – as if that’s an excuse to film someone having sex without their knowledge.

The I’m A Celeb star appeared to brush the incident off as trivial as he described the tape as a ‘stupid mistake’.

He commented:

We decided to set up a home video club and it went horribly wrong. It was a stupid mistake that we both regret. The worst thing was I was portrayed as having been involved… I was nothing to do with it apart from, obviously, it was my idea.

Despite trying to claim he was ‘nothing to do with’ the situation, Haskell also pointed out how the ‘remote cameras’ being used in the interview could have assisted in pulling off the ‘perfect crime’ and said the pair could have been ‘in Hollywood’ if they’d had access the technology available now.

Haskell’s father, Jonathan Haskell, said at the time that the family were ‘very concerned’ about the rugby player’s actions.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on its website or on its helpline – 0808 800 5005.