Immigrants Create More Jobs Rather Than Take Them, American Economic Review Study Finds

Immigrants can sometimes get negative coverage in political campaigns, but a new study shows that they are creating jobs in the US economy.

The study, which focused on immigrants and entrepreneurship, indicated newcomers to the country are more likely to start an independent business and create jobs.

The piece of research in the American Economic Association utilised administrative records from the Internal Revenue Service on every new business founded between 2005 and 2010. Additionally, the study used information gathered from the US Census Bureau’s Survey of Business Owners.

By using this data, one of the authors, Pierre Azoulay, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said that they had a ‘data window into entrepreneurship at scale and over time in a way that simply had not been possible before for any other research team’.

The data showed that 0.83% of immigrants in the workforce would start a business, which is almost double the 0.46% of natives who would do the same. In fact, immigrants had an 80% higher rate of entering entrepreneurship in this study. On top of these impressive statistics, immigrants were more likely to provide jobs for others, with firms having, on average, a 49% larger workforce than those of natives.

This trend also extended into the Fortune 500. By looking at the firms in the list in 2017 and seeing how many immigrants were listed as founders of the respective companies, the study concluded that, ‘Immigrant entrepreneurs are over-represented among the ranks of high-growth entrepreneurs relative to natives. It exists at every firm rank, at every size.’

The researchers now want to investigate what leads immigrants into entrepreneurial endeavours at such a higher rate than naitives. Azoulay told The Academic Times, ‘What we want to know next is what kind of immigration policies, in particular, have the potential of affecting entry into entrepreneurship by immigrants.’

Equally, some will want to know why natives of the US are more reluctant to start their own firm.

The author of the study went on to pose the question, ‘Is it the case that more immigrants actually do cause more high growth companies? Establishing that, I think, would be important.’

If such a claim could be substantiated, then some political rhetoric would have to change. Furthermore, there could be greater support for individuals who create substantially more jobs than natives.