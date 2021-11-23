unilad
Imprisoned Insulate Britain Protester Raises Crowdfunder To Pay Rent While He’s Inside

by : Shola Lee on : 23 Nov 2021 10:54
Imprisoned Insulate Britain Protester Raises Crowdfunder To Pay Rent While He's Inside@insulatelove/Twitter/Alamy

Isabel Rock, sister of Insulate Britain protester Oliver Rock, has launched a Crowdfunder petition to help pay his rent while he’s in jail.

Oliver, 41, was one of nine protesters jailed on Wednesday, November 17 after they broke an injunction banning them from protesting on the M25.

Rock has been jailed for four months. The other protesters received between three and six-month sentences.

Insulate Britain (Alamy)Alamy

Rock is a self-employed carpenter and his earnings have been ‘massively affected by the pandemic which took away all of his business’, according to his sister, who launched the Crowdfunder to help her ‘kind-hearted, generous’ brother.

Speaking of her motivation behind the campaign, she said:

Olly acted to protect the most vulnerable in society, to create a safer world for future generations and for this he is being punished. The government would rather send peaceful protesters to prison than act to insulate homes and mitigate the effects of the climate crisis that we are in.

She added that her brother has ‘no savings’ and his rent ‘desperately’ needed to be covered.

Protesters blocking entrance to the M25 (Alamy)Alamy

The petition has a target of £7,800, which the activist’s sister says will cover Oliver’s ‘£700 p/m rent for six months, plus some for workshop and expenses when he gets out.’

She continued:

Britain is one of the richest countries in the world, yet 8500 people will die from cold in their homes this winter. An estimated three million are living in fuel poverty which affects around 5 million children. Many of these people face a daily choice between heating and eating.

Since launching, the petition has raised £3,341 of its target from 76 supporters.

One person who donated wrote:

Proud of you Olly for taking a stand against something so important. I don’t think I would be brave enough to do jail time. You are a legend. Love and respect, Nicki.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

