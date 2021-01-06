Improvised Explosive Device Found In Grounds Of US Capitol

US capitol PA Images

At least one improvised explosive device has been found in grounds of the US Capitol, as rioters continue to storm the building.

President Donald Trump supporters have today stormed the Capitol building, which has now been placed on lockdown, just as Congress had begun debating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Vice President Mike Pence and Senators were evacuated, with the chaos halting Congress’s counting of electoral votes.

As reported by The New York Times, an explosive device was discovered at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

After a suspicious package was recovered, people were also evacuated from the nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee.

The device found at the RNC is reported to be a pipe bomb which has now been successfully destroyed by a bomb squad.

The suspicious package found at the DNC has not yet been identified, a top Democrat who has been briefed on the matter informed The New York Times. Both the RNC and the DNC are located just a few blocks away from the Capitol building.

Capitol PA Images

Capitol buildings were evacuated after Trump supporters overtook barricades and clashed with police as they stormed the Capitol.

One person is reported to be in critical condition after being shot in the neck at the US Capitol, while at least five other people have been taken to hospital.

Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a 6pm curfew in Washington DC as the situation became more chaotic, while Capitol Police had to request additional law enforcement support.