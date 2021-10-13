‘Inappropriate’ Gabby Petito Awards Lead To Swift Apology From Reddit Moderators

We apologize to the memory of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito as well as to the Petito & Schmidt families.

We extend our humble apologies to the r/gabbypetito community for failing to exercise appropriate judgment and for our failure to offer concise and transparent information when responding to questions, confusion, and rightful criticism.

We would never wish to make light of a situation like this. We realize that a beloved person was murdered and many people now have a hole in their lives. Although we did not intend to exacerbate grief or trauma, we did, and we are deeply sorry for not realizing that in any stage that came before posting it for you.