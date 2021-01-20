Inauguration Day: Joe Biden Is Now President Of The United States

The White House

Joe Biden is now the 46th President of the United States.

After four years of controversy, scandals and two impeachments, Donald Trump’s first and only term in the White House came to an aptly muted end, flying to Florida without engaging in the usual presidential farewell traditions, with Vice President Mike Pence, former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other senior officials nowhere to be seen.

Advert 10

Out with the old, in with the new, as Biden has now been officially sworn in as America’s next POTUS, alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Biden’s inauguration, protected by 25,000 National Guard troops who’ve been thoroughly vetted by the FBI, comes weeks after the US Capitol was stormed by pro-Trump supporters bidding to halt his confirmation by Congress.

He’s still due to make his inaugural address, expected to ‘call Americans to unity’ during a fragile moment for a divided nation split by conspiracy theories, harmful rhetoric, baseless allegations and violence – not just this year, but throughout Trump’s term.

Advert 10

Joe Biden PA Images

In his first presidential address back in November, Biden said, ‘I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States.’

He added, ‘And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people. For that is what America is about: The people. And that is what our administration will be about. I sought this office to restore the soul of America.’

It also follows his predecessor’s relentless, fruitless campaign to overturn election all across the country, honing in on states where Biden won – including Georgia, which famously flipped from red to blue. After continuous failures and a Twitter ban for life, Trump’s presence has been far quieter as senior Republicans distance themselves from him.

Advert 10

Joe Biden PA Images

Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes, with more than 81 million ballots in his favour. Trump received more than 74 million votes.

In Trump’s final speech as president, he said, ‘It’s been a great honour and privilege to be your president… I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they will have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.’

He added, ‘Goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form. Have a good life. We will see you soon.’

Advert 10