Inauguration Day: Kamala Harris Will Be Escorted To Inauguration By Hero Capitol Cop

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Jan 2021 15:59
PA Images/igorbobic/Twitter

Soon-to-be vice president Kamala Harris will be escorted to the inauguration by a hero Capitol cop, Eugene Goodman.

Goodman has been hailed as a hero for his actions during the US Captiol riot on January 6 where hundreds of Trump supporters stormed Washington DC.

The police officer lured a group of protestors away from the Senate chambers by using himself as bait and led the group in the opposite direction.

Goodman has since been described as ‘the face of resistance’ to the rioters, following the events that unfolded two weeks ago.

Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisPA

Now, a source has told CNN that Goodman will be escorting Kamala Harris to the inauguration ceremony. Harris will soon take the oath of office, becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.

Following his heroic actions, lawmakers want to award Goodman a Congressional Gold Medal for potentially saving many lives.

Part of the legislation introduced last week to award Goodman the medal reads, as per CNN:

By putting his own life on the line and successfully, single-handedly leading insurrectionists away from the floor of the Senate Chamber, Officer Eugene Goodman performed his duty to protect Congress with distinction, and by his actions, Officer Goodman left an indelible mark on American history.

As we speak, people are arriving to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony which is set to begin at 5pm GMT.

BidenBidenPA Images

Meanwhile, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have just arrived in Florida are they are not attending the ceremony.

Trump may not be in attendance, but vice president Mike Pence is. While he will be witness to Biden being sworn into office, Pence failed to attend Trump’s farewell event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland this morning.

Tension was left between both the two as a consequence of the Capitol riot and Pence refusing to subvert the election. In a heated discussion between them, Trump reportedly said to Pence, ‘‘I don’t want to be your friend’.

More to follow…

