unilad
Advert

Incredible Paralympian Stuns Viewers Playing Table Tennis With His Mouth

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 28 Aug 2021 11:14
Ibrahim Hamadtou Playing Table Tennis - PAPA

Viewers have been left stunned by a Paralympian who plays table tennis using his mouth. 

Ibrahim Hamadtou is a 48-year-old Egyptian Paralympian who plays table tennis by balancing the handle of the bat in his mouth.

Advert

The two-time Paralympian has left viewers stunned with his improvised table tennis skills, showcasing his style of play that integrates both his feet and mouth, in a recent YouTube video.

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou of Egypt competes during the table tennis men's singles class 6 group E match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 27, 2021. Egyptian table tennis player Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou, who lost both his arms during a childhood train accident, stands apart, holding the racket with his mouth and serving by flicking the ball up with his right foot. Although Hamadtou failed to win a medal, he has become one of the most uplifting stories at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. -Zhang Cheng/Xinhua News Agency/PA ImagesPA

Hamadtou lost both of his arms in a train accident when he was just 10 years old. However, his skills at table tennis have not gone unnoticed by fans of the game.

In the video by NowThis News, the athlete demonstrates to the world how he plays table tennis. Hamadtou uses his foot to toss the ball up to serve, generating a whizzing spin on the ball. He then uses the paddle, which he is holding in his mouth, to hit the ball over to the other player and play on with the game.

Advert

Hamadtou played in the Class Six qualifiers on Wednesday, august 25, against South Korea’s Park Hong-kyu, at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Class Six is open to athletes who can stand but have impairments to their arms or legs.

C4 Paralympics also shared footage of how Hamadtou plays table tennis. the post has since amassed thousands of likes, retweets and comments. Followers have flocked to the post to show appreciation for Hamadtou’s skills. One said: ‘This is inspirational. Don’t let things hold you back!’

Advert

Another wrote:

Everyone on here tweeting about it not being fair except the dude with the actual paddle in his mouth.

How about you let him decide.
He is a competitor.
He is not making excuses.

Just appreciate his talent and competitive drive.

A third commented: ‘Totally incredible and unbelievable brilliance.’

Advert

While Hamadtou was beaten by Park in straight sets, losing 11-6, 11-4 and 11-9, he still provides stiff competition to anyone he faces.

Hamadtou, now 48-years-old, made his Paralympics debut aged 43 and has won several honours over the years, including the silver medals in the African Para table tennis Championships in 2011 and 2013.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Shows Amazing Strength Of Durex Condoms In Series Of Tests
Viral

Man Shows Amazing Strength Of Durex Condoms In Series Of Tests

Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams ‘Useless’ Ring Girls Who Make Him ‘Uncomfortable’
Sport

Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams ‘Useless’ Ring Girls Who Make Him ‘Uncomfortable’

Fans Spot Another Spider-Man 2 Link In No Way Home Trailer
Film and TV

Fans Spot Another Spider-Man 2 Link In No Way Home Trailer

Woman ‘Deceived’ By Ingredients In Strawberry Pop-Tarts Files Class Action Lawsuit
Food

Woman ‘Deceived’ By Ingredients In Strawberry Pop-Tarts Files Class Action Lawsuit

Topics: News, Now

Credits

Metro and 2 others

  1. Metro

    Paralympic fans left amazed by Egypt’s Ibrahim Hamadtou who plays table tennis with bat in mouth after losing arms

  2. NowThis News / YouTube

    Paralympian Shows the World How He Plays Table Tennis

  3. @C4Paralympics / Twitter

    Egypt's Ibrahim Hamadtou lost his arms in an accident aged 10...

 