Incredible Paralympian Stuns Viewers Playing Table Tennis With His Mouth
Viewers have been left stunned by a Paralympian who plays table tennis using his mouth.
Ibrahim Hamadtou is a 48-year-old Egyptian Paralympian who plays table tennis by balancing the handle of the bat in his mouth.
The two-time Paralympian has left viewers stunned with his improvised table tennis skills, showcasing his style of play that integrates both his feet and mouth, in a recent YouTube video.
Hamadtou lost both of his arms in a train accident when he was just 10 years old. However, his skills at table tennis have not gone unnoticed by fans of the game.
In the video by NowThis News, the athlete demonstrates to the world how he plays table tennis. Hamadtou uses his foot to toss the ball up to serve, generating a whizzing spin on the ball. He then uses the paddle, which he is holding in his mouth, to hit the ball over to the other player and play on with the game.
Hamadtou played in the Class Six qualifiers on Wednesday, august 25, against South Korea’s Park Hong-kyu, at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
Class Six is open to athletes who can stand but have impairments to their arms or legs.
C4 Paralympics also shared footage of how Hamadtou plays table tennis. the post has since amassed thousands of likes, retweets and comments. Followers have flocked to the post to show appreciation for Hamadtou’s skills. One said: ‘This is inspirational. Don’t let things hold you back!’
Another wrote:
Everyone on here tweeting about it not being fair except the dude with the actual paddle in his mouth.
How about you let him decide.
He is a competitor.
He is not making excuses.
Just appreciate his talent and competitive drive.
A third commented: ‘Totally incredible and unbelievable brilliance.’
While Hamadtou was beaten by Park in straight sets, losing 11-6, 11-4 and 11-9, he still provides stiff competition to anyone he faces.
Hamadtou, now 48-years-old, made his Paralympics debut aged 43 and has won several honours over the years, including the silver medals in the African Para table tennis Championships in 2011 and 2013.
