Incredible Video Shows World War II Vet Jumping Out Of Plane To Celebrate 100th Birthday

Operation Call-To-Service

A World War II D-Day Veteran has been recorded performing the most incredible parachute jump for his 100th birthday.

This weekend, Tom Rice, who served in World War II with the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division as a platoon sergeant, just celebrated his 100th birthday by skydiving from a plane.

With the help of Skydive Palatka, Rice was able to skydive from a vintage World War II plane in San Diego.

You can watch it here:

In the video, Rice can be seen parachuting from 7,500ft above the Earth in order to honour those who never made it home.

Rice can be heard telling NBC News how much he likes to jump, due to it giving him a ‘new vison of so many things that 90% of people will never be able to see’.

In order to make his birthday wish come true, Art Shaffer from Skydive Palatka and the rest of his team flew to California. The skydive landing took place at Coronado Hotel in San Diego and saw Rice dive in tandem with Shaffer.

The pair had previously skydived together for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019, in Normandy, France. After the jump Rice had said how he ‘felt great’ and wanted to ‘do it again’.

During his time in the war, Rice commanded 12 paratroopers until June 6, 1944, when as part of Operation Overlord he jumped over Normandy. The video details how the jump took place over the countryside of Normandy, in German-occupied France.

In the video, Rice can be heard explaining why he decided to jump again on his 100th birthday. ‘We’re honouring all of those that were killed, that didn’t make it, that didn’t get home’, he said.

When Rice landed, he was met with cheering crowds in his hometown of Coronado. San Diego was also where Rice first signed up to serve, after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbour.

A member of the crowd noted how the event was ‘recognition for somebody who helped shape this world as we know it now’.

Shaffer and Skydive Palatka have made it their mission to provide tandem skydives for lots of World War II veterans.

Rice concluded:

There’s a lot to be done and a lot to live, it doesn’t make it any different what age you are. But do it!

Rice said he hopes to jump again when he turns 101 years old.