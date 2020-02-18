Indiana Man With 'Crime Pays' Tattooed On His Forehead Arrested After Police Chase Donald Murray/Facebook/Terre Haute Police Department

A man with the words ‘Crime Pays’ tattooed in bold lettering across his forehead has been arrested once again following his second police chase in a matter of months.

Donald Murray, 38, from Indiana, and his unique body art originally went made headlines back in November 2019 after he led officers on a high-speed chase, his woefully inaccurate tattoo looking decidedly out of place in his police mugshot.

On Monday, February 17, Murray was arrested yet again after leading officers from the Terre Haute Police Department on a brief chase through several streets. Murray was then charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine, as well as maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft.

Late last year, Murray had reportedly been driving at night without his headlights on, and ended up driving the car into a tree before running away from the scene on foot. One passenger was left behind at the scene, however the witness reportedly did not know the driver’s name, according to CBS 47.

But with such a recognisable tattoo, it was never going to be too long until Murray’s face jogged someone’s memory. The incident was broadcast on US TV show Live PD shortly after the incident in November, leading to officers being tipped off about Murray’s identity by an eagle-eyed viewer.

Murray was arrested and brought into police custody in December and charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. He was released from jail on January 14 but, unfortunately, it wouldn’t be too long before he fell foul of the law once again.

Murray’s not exactly inconspicuous tattoo has caused more than a few chuckles online, with some people noting that, in this instance, crime could not really have said to have paid off.

One sarcastic individual tweeted:

I can’t believe Crime Pays Guy didn’t escape notice with his totally undetectable tattoo…

Another reasoned:

Someone needs to tattoo ‘No it doesn’t’ on his head!!

This isn’t Murray’s only noticeable face ink. Another bold tat, which reads ‘Playboy’, is written in large lettering across one half of his face.

Donald Murray is currently being held in police custody and will reportedly appear before the court this week, as per The New Zealand Herald.