Indianapolis Mass Shooter Legally Purchased Two Assault Rifles Despite Being On FBI Radar

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/PA Images

Indianapolis police have said the suspect involved in last week’s mass shooting legally purchased the two assault rifles used in the attack despite being on the FBI’s radar.

Brandon Hole is accused of killing eight people and injuring several others during a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday, April 15, before taking his own life.

Advert 10

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have since traced the assault rifles used in the attack and determined they were purchased legally in July and September last year, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

PA Images

Hole is said to have purchased the weapons just months after being interviewed by the FBI in April 2020, when his mother warned that he might commit ‘suicide by cop’, which involves a person prompting police to kill them.

Speaking the day after the shooting, Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said Hole was placed in a mental health detention and had his shotgun seized, though agents at the time found no evidence of a crime or a racially motivated ideology, NPR reports.

Advert 10

A report from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, cited by the Indy Star, lists Hole as being arrested in March 2020 and that police seized a shotgun ‘from a dangerous person’. It noted that the gun had been purchased within the last 24 hours and that the Behavioral Health Unit ‘initiated immediate detention on male reported to have voiced suicidal ideation.’

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

In his statement, Keenan explained that the FBI interviewed Hole based on ‘items observed in the suspect’s bedroom at that time’, and that his shotgun was not returned to him.

Keenan added that no ‘Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found.’

Advert 10

Hole’s family has issued an apology to the victims of the shooting and noted that they had tried to get Hole the ‘help he needed’ in a statement released on Saturday.

PA Images

They said: ‘We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy. We are so sorry for the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community.’

The victims of Thursday’s shooting are aged between 19 and 74, and four were identified as members of the Sikh community in Indiana.

Advert 10