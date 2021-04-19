unilad
Advert

Indianapolis Mass Shooter Legally Purchased Two Assault Rifles Despite Being On FBI Radar

by : Emily Brown on : 19 Apr 2021 13:17
Indianapolis Mass Shooter Legally Purchased Two Assault Rifles Despite Being On FBI RadarIndianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/PA Images

Indianapolis police have said the suspect involved in last week’s mass shooting legally purchased the two assault rifles used in the attack despite being on the FBI’s radar. 

Brandon Hole is accused of killing eight people and injuring several others during a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday, April 15, before taking his own life.

Advert

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have since traced the assault rifles used in the attack and determined they were purchased legally in July and September last year, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

PA ImagesPA Images

Hole is said to have purchased the weapons just months after being interviewed by the FBI in April 2020, when his mother warned that he might commit ‘suicide by cop’, which involves a person prompting police to kill them.

Speaking the day after the shooting, Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said Hole was placed in a mental health detention and had his shotgun seized, though agents at the time found no evidence of a crime or a racially motivated ideology, NPR reports.

Advert

A report from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, cited by the Indy Star, lists Hole as being arrested in March 2020 and that police seized a shotgun ‘from a dangerous person’. It noted that the gun had been purchased within the last 24 hours and that the Behavioral Health Unit ‘initiated immediate detention on male reported to have voiced suicidal ideation.’

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police DepartmentIndianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

In his statement, Keenan explained that the FBI interviewed Hole based on ‘items observed in the suspect’s bedroom at that time’, and that his shotgun was not returned to him.

Keenan added that no ‘Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found.’

Advert

Hole’s family has issued an apology to the victims of the shooting and noted that they had tried to get Hole the ‘help he needed’ in a statement released on Saturday.

PA ImagesPA Images

They said: ‘We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy. We are so sorry for the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community.’

The victims of Thursday’s shooting are aged between 19 and 74, and four were identified as members of the Sikh community in Indiana.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory
Sport

Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory

Naruto Director, Osamu Kobayashi, Dies Aged 57
Film and TV

Naruto Director, Osamu Kobayashi, Dies Aged 57

Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers
News

Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers

France Passes ‘Historic’ Sexual Consent Law To Define Sex With Under-15s As Rape
News

France Passes ‘Historic’ Sexual Consent Law To Define Sex With Under-15s As Rape

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Attack, Gun violence, Mass Shooting

Credits

NPR and 1 other

  1. NPR

    Indianapolis Shooting Suspect Obtained Guns Legally, Police Say

  2. Indy Star

    FedEx shooter identified as 19-year-old Indianapolis resident who 'voiced suicidal ideation'

 