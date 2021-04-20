Indianapolis Mass Shooter Was Looking At White Supremacist Sites When Police Visited Home Last Year

PA Images/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

The mass murderer who took the lives of eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was reportedly browsing white supremacist websites 12 months before his attack.

Brandon Hole, 19, took the lives of eight people, including four members of the Sikh community, before turning the gun on himself on April 15.

Now, police say the teen was actively seeking out white supremacist material online, and in March 2020 Hole’s own family had asked police to intervene after he bought a gun, as they suspected he may use it to kill himself.

According to an incident report, cited by Reuters, the killer said, ‘I am going to point this unloaded gun at the police and they will shoot me,’ after his own mother grew concerned he was seeking to end his life by ‘cop suicide’, which is where a person provokes a police officer into fatally discharging their weapon.

When police entered his home last year, they discovered what appeared to be white supremacist sites opened up on his laptop. One officer said that as police secured Hole’s shotgun, the officer ‘observed what through [their] training and experience indicated was white supremacist websites’.

PA Images

Police permanently confiscated his firearm, and Hole was immediately taken to hospital for a mental health assessment. In the wake of the Indianapolis shooting, however, the FBI’s Paul Keenan declared that no ‘Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found’.

Law enforcement also noted how he’d bought the two semi-automatic rifles just months after he had been discharged from psychiatric detention.

Police are still investigating Hole’s motives for the attack, and it was discovered that Indiana’s prosecutors had failed to use the red-flag law that prevented potentially at-risk individuals from purchasing a gun, despite the disturbing police call-out. As Hole had given up his gun and there had been no violent act or crime committed, prosecutors saw no reason to do so.

Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears, who also covers Indianapolis, said red-flag law was flawed and means that potential shooters are not sufficiently prevented from acquiring guns.

