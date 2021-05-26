Indigenous Man Tasered 10 Times Before He Died, Video Shows

10 News First Perth/PA Images

Footage of an indigenous man being tasered 10 times before he died has been shown at a court in Australia as part of an inquest.

Chad Riley, an indigenous Australian man, was restrained by police in a car park in East Perth in May 2017, after officers arrived to investigate reports of a robbery at the nearby store Officeworks.

Riley, 39, was said to have been ‘rocking from side to side and slapping his forehead’, and police on the scene were alerted to the fact that Riley had a history of drug-related psychosis.

Officers attempted to engage with Riley, but reports state he refused to talk to them and instead responded: ‘I am going to kill you.’

Following the threat, police constable Rory Winterburn discharged his taser and police tried to restrain Riley. Addressing Perth Coroner’s Court, Rachel Collins, the counsel assisting the coroner, said that while attempting to resist police Riley allegedly made ‘repeated and continuous attempts’ to get hold of one of the police officers’ firearms.

The 39-year-old is also said to have bitten the arm of one of the officers, causing it to bleed heavily.

PA Images

Mobile phone footage played in court showed Riley being tasered, with Collins saying the device was ‘trigger-activated 10 times in less than two minutes just prior to and during the struggle’. Riley’s family members, who were present at the inquest, are said to have left the room in tears as the video was played.

Police at the scene had reportedly been warned through the dispatch system that Riley might assault them, with the warning likely based on a previous offense that saw the 39-year-old jailed for assaulting a police and an ambulance officer. Riley also had past drug charges against him, The Independent reports.

The video showed Riley wailing during his encounter with police, and after he became unresponsive there were several failed attempts to resuscitate him. He lay on his stomach where he had been tasered and those on the scene had to wait seven minutes before an ambulance arrived to take him to the Royal Perth Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Riley’s cause of death was found to be ‘consistent with cardiac arrhythmia following violent exertion necessitating physical restraint in a man with methylamphetamine effect, known systemic hypertension and morbid obesity.’

A crime report into Riley’s death, authored by Western Australia Police Detective Sergeant Brett Fowler, determined there was no criminal conduct by the police officers.

Riley’s sister, Cassandra, has urged the court to release the mobile phone footage to the public, however the court has declined.