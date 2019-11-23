Indonesia Wants To Become A Tourist Destination For ‘Penis Enlargement Massages’

Pixabay

‘Yeah babe I’m just gonna pop out for a massage,’ said the man in Indonesia, with a grin from ear-to-ear.

In the Western world, there’s a method for every ailment. Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Co-codamol, Piriton: from over-the-counter to prescribed medicine, there’s plenty of ways to help you.

However, Indonesia is a hub for alternative treatment: such as rubbing a coin on your skin to boost blood and oxygen circulation, or getting a massage to enlarge your manhood.

The country’s Minister of Health, Terawan Agus Putranto, declared earlier this week that Indonesia’s traditional forms of medicine should be put at the forefront of tourism to attract people from abroad.

As per Vice, Putranto told local media on Wednesday, November 20:

We must popularise the idea of traditional medicine for tourism. We have an incredible herbal medicine industry that no one knows about outside Indonesia. If we package it correctly, foreigners will be interested.

Among the treatments Putranto would like to promote, there’s Tongkat Ali (a type of leaf said to help boost athletic performance), Purwaceng (similar to viagra), and Mak Erot (penis enlargement massage).

There’s also Kerok, which – as per What’s New Indonesia – involves using ‘a coin and ointment to repetitively rub lines on an individual’s back so that the blood and oxygen circulation under the surface of the skin increases, which, in turn, releases wind from the body’.

The treatment leaves red lines on your back, which disappear after a few days – it’s said that the sicker a person is, the darker the lines will be.

Putranto added:

Don’t underestimate Kerok. If we had 100 rooms and it takes 20 minutes per person, imagine how much revenue that would generate. There are many other cultural gems that we have not exploited because we take them for granted. But to foreigners, it’s something intriguing.

But back to those penis enlargement massages: can you really get a bigger dick from a professional rub?

Well, the evidence isn’t exactly extensive. Back in 2011, as per Healthline, men who used Andropenis stretching device six hours a day for four months saw an increase of between 1.8 to 3.1 centimetres in length.

While there’s no harm in stretching exercises, it would appear that achieving a permanent enlargement is much more difficult than a temporary increase.

Either that, or you can get one hell of a massage in Indonesia.

