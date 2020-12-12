unilad
Indya Moore Has Launched TransSanta To Send Gifts To Trans Kids And Young Adults In Need

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 12 Dec 2020 14:26
Indya Moore Has Launched TransSanta To Send Gifts To Trans Kids And Young Adults In Need

Pose star Indya Moore has set up an initiative to ensure trans kids and young adults don’t go without presents this Christmas.

TransSanta will allow users to buy Christmas presents for those in need, by acting as a ‘virtual chimney which helps you deliver gifts straight to trans and intersex youth’.

‘Trans issues don’t receive much visibility or attention unfortunately, but this year has been the most violent and deadly for my community. It has been very upsetting,’ Moore wrote on Instagram.

Indya Moore/Instagram

In light of the hardship disproportionately suffered by trans youth, they teamed up with close friend Chase Strangio, an attorney from the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as activists Kyle Lasky and Pidgeon Pagonis, to give back to the community.

‘I didn’t have a chimney growing up in the Bronx or in foster care, but I do have my community now,’ Moore explained in an Instagram video.

‘My friends and I want to make sure that trans kids feel like they are a gift to this world because they are. Acceptance and love are gifts we all deserve all year.’

The team set up an Instagram account for TransSanta, which contains letters submitted by around 200 children, as well as links to their Target wish lists.

TransSanta/Instagram

Some of the gifts requested include a basketball, a colour-blocked jumper and even a rice cooker.

‘Please consider visiting the page and reading the heartwarming lists some youth have left, if you are interested in supporting please consider becoming a Santa and filling wish lists for young trans youth in need, point trans youth to this Instagram, and/or ask your friends and family to get some gifts for the kids,’ Indya said.

According to True Colors United, despite just making up 7% of youth, LGBTQ+ young people make up 40% of the youth homeless population in the United States, while LGBTQ+ youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness than non-LGBTQ+ youth.

PA Images

This isn’t the first initiative Moore has launched to support the trans community. Back in April, the actor raised $20,000 to take care of ‘Black trans and queer folk in need during these times’.

Since then, they have continued to donate around $50 each to Black trans people, as well as ‘Latinx, Asian, indigenous, queer, trans, disabled and differently-abled folks as well’.

If you want to donate a gift, head to the TransSanta Instagram page.

