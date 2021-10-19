Influencer, 22, Dies Weeks After Telling Mum How She Wanted To Be Remembered
A 22-year-old influencer has died, mere weeks after telling her mother how she wished to be remembered.
Paige Rice, from Marston Green, tragically died in Merseyside’s Queensway Tunnel after her boyfriend’s Audi S3 car collided with a taxi. Paige’s boyfriend is understood to have been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The driver of the taxi, reported to be in his 40s, is said to be in a serious but not life-threatening condition. Merseyside police are currently carrying out an investigation into the crash.
A beloved social media influencer, who started her very own make-up business at the age of just 15, Paige’s mum Clare has described her daughter as ‘the most beautiful girl, with the biggest smile, a contagious laugh and heart of gold’.
Taking to Paige’s Instagram page, Clare shared a picture of the two of them smiling happily with Paige’s 18-year-old brother Tyler, remarking that they would always be ‘the three musketeers’.
In a devastating post about her loss, Clare stated, ‘words cannot describe how broken I am as her mum’. Encouraging Paige’s followers to remember that ‘time is so precious and we never know when our time is up’, she urged them to ‘love each other and tell each other’.
Clare also went on to express gratitude for the ‘love being shown’ for her ‘beautiful baby girl’, describing Paige as having been someone who ‘lived life to its fullest’:
She had big dreams and Paige always made things happen. Her drive to succeed was inspirational.
Speaking with Birmingham Live, Clare revealed that she and Paige had recently discussed the topic of death, and how she would want others to remember her:
Paige and myself had spoken recently about death and she told me that if she died to remember that she lived life to the absolute full.
I have chronic illnesses and Paige has pushed me to stay positive and to keep going. She had massive dreams, wanted to see the world and live a full life. Paige would fill her time with being social in between working hard and looking after me.
A GoFundMe page set up to support Paige’s family has raised nearly £30,000 at the time of writing, with footballer Jack Grealish having donated £5,000.
Our thoughts are with the family of Paige Rice at this difficult time.
You can donate to a fundraiser for Paige’s family here
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
