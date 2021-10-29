Influencer Allegedly Broke Mum Out Of Prison Using A Rope And Motorcycle

@aidavictoriam/Instagram

A Colombian influencer has pleaded not guilty after being accused of helping her mum escape prison using a rope and a motorcycle.

Aída Victoria Merlano, who has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, was charged in February 2020 for being ‘instrumental’ in the escape of her mother, former Colombian senator Aída Merlano Rebolledo.

Rebolledo became a senator at the age of 38, but shortly after her 2019 election win authorities uncovered campaign irregularities and evidence of voter fraud, corruption and illegal possession of weapons.

Within six months of her election, Rebolledo was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison, but she managed to escape just two weeks later after seizing the opportunity while at a dentist’s appointment.

According to trial evidence cited by Vice, Rebolledo was accompanied to the dentist by a prison guard and driver but was allowed to enter the examination room alone. When the dentist left her alone, Rebolledo reportedly tied a rope to the table and escaped through a window.

Footage taken outside the dentist’s office apparently showed Rebolledo dropping down onto the street before handing the red cord to an onlooker, jumping on the back of a motorbike and riding away. In the aftermath of her escape, her daughter Merlano posed nude and wearing handcuffs on the cover of a magazine, for which the tagline read: ‘The Daughter of the Fugitive Congresswoman Confesses’.

Police suspected both Rebolledo’s daughter Merlano and the dentist, Javier Cely Barajas, may have been accomplices in the escape, with the charges claiming Merlano organised the motorbike her mother used to escape.

Merlano was freed on bail after being charged, and while awaiting her trial she continued to share images with her social media followers.

When their trials began on Tuesday, October 26, both Merlano and Barajas pleaded innocent to their involvement in Rebolledo’s escape. The prosecutor has alleged Rebolledo did not have the necessary tools to escape the dentist when she left prison, and that Merlano was at the dentist on the same day.

The prison guard who accompanied Rebolledo to the appointment claimed both Merlano and her younger brother were already at the dentist when they arrived and said Rebolledo made a scene until her children were allowed inside the examination room.

The pair reportedly later left the room and talked to the guard for several minutes while their mother remained behind the closed door. Recalling the events, the guard said: ‘I went to the door and opened it and Merlano Rebolledo was no longer in the office and the red rope was hanging from the window.’

Merlano is said to have ‘facilitated’ the escape and given her mother a mobile phone. After the trial began this week, she took to Instagram to say that while she knows she could ‘go to jail for 21 years’, she is happy because she has ‘the conviction that happiness is a decision that one makes every day.’

‘Be happy today because you do not know what will happen tomorrow,’ she added.