unilad
Advert

Influencer Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Identity And $100,000 For Luxury Getaways

by : Emily Brown on : 17 May 2021 13:37
Influencer Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Identity And $100,000 For Luxury Getawayskilladmilla/Instagram

A 31-year-old American influencer could face 20 years in prison following accusations she stole someone’s identity to get a loan, which she then spent on luxury trips. 

Danielle Miller, from Miami, Florida, shares images of her life and travels with more than 34,000 followers on her @killadmilla Instagram account.

Advert

It is these posts that the US attorney’s office for the District of Massachusetts used as part of its evidence as Miller was arrested and charged with alleged wire fraud last week following a series of acts that took place last year.

Danielle Miller pictured at Beverly Hills Hotel (killadmilla/Instagram)killadmilla/Instagram

According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office, based on an investigation conducted by Homeland Security’s Investigation’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force, Miller allegedly stole the identity of a Massachusetts resident by accessing their online Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) account.

The influencer is then said to have used the person’s stolen information to open a bank account and apply for a pandemic-related Economic Injury Disaster loan (EIDL), issued by the federal government, through the US Small Business Administration (SBA).

Advert

More than $102,000 was deposited into the bank account from the SBA in August 2020, after which Miller is accused of using the funds to book a private flight from Florida to California under the name of the person whose identity she stole.

Danielle Miller at the beach (killadmilla/Instagram)killadmilla/Instagram

The influencer is said to have booked the flight using a fake driver’s license in the victim’s name, but which contained Miller’s photograph. She is also accused of conducting ATM transactions using the bank account in the victim’s name.

After the loan was deposited into the bank account, Miller shared posts showing her at a number of luxury hotels in California. The US Attorney’s Office has noted that transactions using the same bank account were also conducted at these hotels, citing one example which saw a $5,500 charge to the luxury hotel Petit Ermitage just days after Miller posted a photo of herself there.

Advert
Danielle Miller posing on sofa (killadmilla/Instagram)killadmilla/Instagram

It seems that Miller’s alleged fraudulent activity may not have stopped with one victim, as the IP address used to apply for the loan is said to have also been used to access the online RMV accounts of other individuals, whose identities were then used to apply for more than $900,000 in SBA loans.

Following her arrest, Miller is set to appear in US District Court in Boston. If convicted of wire fraud, she faces up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

World’s Smallest Implantable Chip Can Monitor Medical Conditions
Health

World’s Smallest Implantable Chip Can Monitor Medical Conditions

Guy Creates ‘Traffic Jam’ On Google Maps Using Kart Full Of Mobile Phones
Technology

Guy Creates ‘Traffic Jam’ On Google Maps Using Kart Full Of Mobile Phones

‘Real-Life Superhero’ Vows To Hunt Down Serial Killer In His Town
News

‘Real-Life Superhero’ Vows To Hunt Down Serial Killer In His Town

Court Upholds Man’s Life Sentence For Cannabis Possession
News

Court Upholds Man’s Life Sentence For Cannabis Possession

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, California, Florida, fraud, Influencer, Instagram, Massachusetts, miami

Credits

Department of Justice US Attorney's Office

  1. Department of Justice US Attorney's Office

    Miami Woman Arrested for Wire Fraud Arising From Small Business Disaster Relief Loan

 