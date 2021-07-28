Influencer Attacked, Friend Fatally Shot At Movie Theatre Viewing Of ‘The Purge’

@itsanthonymichael/Instagram

A TikTok star has been seriously injured during an attack inside a Southern California movie theatre during a screening of the new Purge movie.

19-year-old social media influencer Anthony Barajas, known to their TikTok followers as @itsanthonymichael, had been attending a showing of The Forever Purge with their friend, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, when the attack took place.

Tragically, Rylee died from her injuries, while Anthony is understood to be on life support in a serious condition.

The two teenagers were discovered by cinema staff who were cleaning up after the 9.35pm screening at The Crossings mall in Corona, a city located southeast of Los Angeles, ABC News reports.

Although detectives managed to recover evidence from the scene, they have not found a gun. Officers have also not yet provided a possible motive for the attack or made any other details about the case public.

It’s understood that detectives are still working to identify a possible shooter or shooters, though police officers are finding it difficult due to the small audience who attended the screening.

Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told KABC-TV there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing, adding, ‘We’re asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theatre adjacent to that, for any information at all.’