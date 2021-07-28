unilad
Advert

Influencer Attacked, Friend Fatally Shot At Movie Theatre Viewing Of ‘The Purge’

by : Julia Banim on : 28 Jul 2021 19:15
@itsanthonymichael/Instagram

A TikTok star has been seriously injured during an attack inside a Southern California movie theatre during a screening of the new Purge movie.

19-year-old social media influencer Anthony Barajas, known to their TikTok followers as @itsanthonymichael, had been attending a showing of The Forever Purge with their friend, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, when the attack took place.

Advert

Tragically, Rylee died from her injuries, while Anthony is understood to be on life support in a serious condition.

Loading…

The two teenagers were discovered by cinema staff who were cleaning up after the 9.35pm screening at The Crossings mall in Corona, a city located southeast of Los Angeles, ABC News reports.

Although detectives managed to recover evidence from the scene, they have not found a gun. Officers have also not yet provided a possible motive for the attack or made any other details about the case public.

Advert

It’s understood that detectives are still working to identify a possible shooter or shooters, though police officers are finding it difficult due to the small audience who attended the screening.

Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told KABC-TV there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing, adding, ‘We’re asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theatre adjacent to that, for any information at all.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Outrage After Commentator Misgenders First Ever Openly Non-Binary Olympian
Sport

Outrage After Commentator Misgenders First Ever Openly Non-Binary Olympian

Woman Has Incredible Response To Man Continuously Touching Her
Life

Woman Has Incredible Response To Man Continuously Touching Her

Second Judo Fighter Quits Tokyo Games Rather Than Face Israeli Competitor
Sport

Second Judo Fighter Quits Tokyo Games Rather Than Face Israeli Competitor

New Adam Driver Centaur Ad Has Fans Bewildered
Celebrity

New Adam Driver Centaur Ad Has Fans Bewildered

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, no-article-matching

Credits

FOX 11 Los Angeles/YouTube and 1 other

  1. FOX 11 Los Angeles/YouTube

    Movie theater shooting: TikTok star on life support, young woman killed in Corona

  2. ABC News

    TikTok star wounded, friend fatally shot watching 'Purge'

 