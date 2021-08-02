unilad
Advert

Influencer Dies After Being Shot During Cinema Attack

by : Emily Brown on : 02 Aug 2021 17:47
Influencer Dies After Being Shot During Cinema Attack @itsanthonymichael/Instagram/Corona Police Dept

TikToker and influencer Anthony Barajas has died after being shot in a southern California cinema last week.

Barajas and his friend Rylee Goodrich were at a viewing of The Forever Purge at a cinema in Corona on July 26 when a gunman opened fire and shot them both in the head.

Advert

Goodrich, who was just 18-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene after workers found the two victims while cleaning up after the screening. Barajas, 19, was taken to the hospital and placed on life support, but on Saturday, July 31 Corona police announced the influencer had passed away in the early hours of the morning.

Anthony Barajas has died after cinema shooting (@itsanthonymichael/Instagram)@itsanthonymichael/Instagram

In a statement released by the department, they said: ‘We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.’

Officers have arrested 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez in connection with the shooting which was described as ‘completely unprovoked’. The suspect appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Friday, the day before Barajas’ death, at which time he was charged with the murder of Goodrich and attempted murder of Barajas.

Advert

Prosecutors also filed a special circumstance murder charge which makes Jimenez eligible for the death penalty should prosecutors choose to seek that punishment at trial, according to Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, per NBC News.

Suspect accused of shooting influencer (Corona Police Department)Corona Police Department

Jimenez did not enter a plea at the time and the trial was postponed until Thursday at the request of the defence. Following the news of the influencer’s death, the Corona Police Department announced it is working with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to add an additional murder charge.

Barajas, who went by the handle ‘itsanthonymichael’ online, had racked up nearly one million followers on TikTok after he first started sharing content in 2019.

Advert

Followers flooded his social media accounts following the news of the attack, with many now sharing their grief over his loss.

Influencer Dies After Being Shot During Cinema Attack (@itsanthonymichael/Instagram)@itsanthonymichael/Instagram

One comment reads: ‘i don’t know where to start dude. You were so talented, so driven when you did anything, and just an amazing person to be around. i know you’ll be watching over all of us from up there. Rest in paradise ant.’

In a statement cited by BBC News, his family described him as having a ‘quick smile’ and ‘compassionate heart’, adding: ‘Anthony’s presence was a gift to all who knew him.’

Advert

A judge ordered that Jiminez be held without bail ahead of his arraignment on Thursday.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tom Daley Reveals What He Was Knitting That Caused Poolside Controversy
Sport

Tom Daley Reveals What He Was Knitting That Caused Poolside Controversy

Donald Trump Appears To Have Not Donated His Last Six Months Salary As Promised, Report Says
News

Donald Trump Appears To Have Not Donated His Last Six Months Salary As Promised, Report Says

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst’s New Look Is Getting All The Hot Takes
Music

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst’s New Look Is Getting All The Hot Takes

Harvard Professor Accused Of Transphobia After Refusing To Say ‘Pregnant People’
News

Harvard Professor Accused Of Transphobia After Refusing To Say ‘Pregnant People’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, California, Influencer, no-article-matching, Shooting, TikTok

Credits

BBC News

  1. BBC News

    Anthony Barajas: US TikToker dies after 'unprovoked' cinema shooting

 